Three Texas Parks and Wildlife employees killed in helicopter crash

The three individuals killed were determined as biologist Dewey Stockbridge, wildlife specialist Brandon White and vet Bob Dittmar, according to a Sunday news release from the Texas Parks and WildlifeDepartment

“No words can begin to express the depth of sadness we feel for the loss of our colleagues in this tragic accident,” Carter Smith, executive director of TPWD, stated in the declaration.

“These men were consummate professionals, deeply liked and highly regarded by their peers and partners alike for the immense passion, dedication, and expertise they brought to their important work in wildlife management and veterinary medicine,” he stated.

The helicopter pilot, a personal professional, endured the crash and was carried to a healthcare facility in El Paso, according to the declaration. TPWD did not launch any info on the reason for the crash.

The group was flying over TPWD’s Black Gap Wildlife Management Area in Brewster County to carry out research study on the desert bighorn sheep. The location borders Big Bend National Park and covers over 100,000 acres, according to TPWD,.
Texas wildlife authorities have actually contributed in bring back varieties of desert bighorn sheep after the population reduced due to disease and unregulated hunting, according to TPWD, which approximated the bighorn’s population in Texas at 1,500 in 2018.
Stockbridge dealt with preservation of the types for numerous years. In 2016, throughout an interview with Outside Magazine, he spoke on the value of …

