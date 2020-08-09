Three Texas Parks and Wildlife employees killed in helicopter crash

The three individuals killed were determined as biologist Dewey Stockbridge, wildlife specialist Brandon White and vet Bob Dittmar, according to a Sunday news release from the Texas Parks and WildlifeDepartment

.

“No words can begin to express the depth of sadness we feel for the loss of our colleagues in this tragic accident,” Carter Smith, executive director of TPWD, stated in the declaration.

“These men were consummate professionals, deeply liked and highly regarded by their peers and partners alike for the immense passion, dedication, and expertise they brought to their important work in wildlife management and veterinary medicine,” he stated.

The helicopter pilot, a personal professional, endured the crash and was carried to a healthcare facility in El Paso, according to the declaration. TPWD did not launch any info on the reason for the crash.