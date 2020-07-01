Three Tesla workers claim they were fired after opting to stay at home from the Fremont factory

Three Tesla workers claim that they have been fired after choosing to stay home throughout the coronavirus pandemic rather than coming to work at the Fremont, California, plant.

Elon Musk’s company reneged on a policy where they allowed employees the opportunity to stay home out of risk of potentially exposing a family member to coronavirus.

When the company reopened in May in defiance of county orders, Musk told orders that when ‘you feel uncomfortable finding its way back to work at this time around, please don’t feel obligated to do this,’ the Washington Post reports.

After county officials allowed the company to restart production, Tesla sent a brand new directive to parents.

‘We’ll be reinstating our Attendance Policy this Friday, May 22,’ an email on May 20 read.

‘If a member of staff does not want to come to work-out of concern that they might expose an at-risk member of their household, HR will provide the employee with a document the employee can sign and submit to confirm their situation and receive Unpaid Leave until May 31.’

The three workers believed that they could keep on to stay at home and work unpaid, following HR guidance and notifying their supervisors throughout June.

Managers were understanding, the workers shared, acknowledging that they had legitimate reasons to be concerned.

But by the end of June, all three were told they had abandoned their jobs and were fired.

‘The company, Elon included, they don’t really care about the health and wellbeing of the employees,’ said Nayo Miller, a 39-year-old from Richmond, California. Miller was handed a termination notice on June 26 that so-called he had abandoned his job.

He added: ‘The manufacturing of the vehicles supersedes our safety.’

Two employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to conditions of their employment, said that they feel abandoned by Musk and the company.

‘His word does not mean such a thing to his employees,’ said one worker at Tesla’s seat assembly facility. The worker shared he’d been in constant communication with a manager, prior to receiving his termination notice on June 26.

It was in the seat facility where it was first reported that Tesla had at least two employees who tested positive for the coronavirus.

One employee, who came ultimately back to the plant once it reopened in May but returned home out of concern for his recovering wife, grew worried once seeing how little equipment had been wiped down and how coworkers were piling along with each other

The worker has a one-year-old son who was born with respiratory problems. The wielder was told by his supervisor to make an application for Family and Medical Leave Acts, which indicated that there wouldn’t normally be a company exception that could allow him to keep on taking unpaid leave.

He was then fired by Tesla.

‘I don’t trust them anymore,’ that he said.

‘I mean, it’s dangerous,’ the worker said. ‘There’s 15, 20 people standing right through to each other, front to straight back at the time clock in a group. When they take a seat and eat, everybody’s right up on one another, mask down and every thing.’

After a nights breaking out in cold sweats, the worker decided to stay home.

‘I started feeling uncomfortable — I started feeling like they weren’t really doing such a thing for us,’ said the worker. He did later test negative for coronavirus.

While he has perhaps not received his termination notice, the wielder did share he was removed from Tesla’s email and attendance system.

‘It’s perhaps not the job that I loved before,’ that he said. ‘Everything is completely different. I feel worried for the safety of my friends who still work there.’