Three students linked to a coronavirus-infected Melbourne school test positive to COVID-19

Nearly a dozen new coronavirus circumstances have been confirmed in Victoria, together with three extra circumstances linked to a Melbourne school and 4 from a resort used to quarantine returned travellers.

The COVID-19 cluster linked to the Keilor Downs Secondary College, within the metropolis’s northwest, has grown to 11 circumstances. One of the three new circumstances is a 12 months two pupil from the Holy Eucharist Primary School at St Albans South.

The main school pupil’s whole class might be remoted for 2 weeks, and Holy Eucharist Primary might be deep cleaned however is anticipated to reopen on Monday.

All 11 circumstances linked to the Keilor Downs school cluster are from the identical prolonged household. A drive by way of testing web site has been arrange on the Keilor Community Hub to assist curb the outbreak.

Victoria’s has recorded a complete of 1645 COVID-19 circumstances, with 11 extra confirmed on Saturday.

Of the brand new circumstances, 4 are staff from Rydges on Swanston the place returned travellers are being quarantined. Two different resort workers have been earlier identified with coronavirus.

Returned travellers in isolation make up two of the brand new circumstances whereas one other two stay beneath investigation.

It come as Victoria readies to loosen its coronavirus restrictions.

From Monday, cafes, eating places, libraries, galleries, museums, amusement parks, locations of worship, magnificence clinics, nail salons and therapeutic massage parlours might be allowed to reopen with not more than 20 folks inside.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has warned life can not return to regular but.

“People by-and-large are listening but I’m concerned about certain quarters of the community who aren’t getting the message, who are reflecting on the fact that we’re easing some restrictions and are thinking we’re back to normal,” he advised reporters.

“We are not back to normal. Nowhere in Australia will be back to normal for some time.”