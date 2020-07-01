Three-story building containing an under-construction gym collapses in Brooklyn 

The New York City Fire Department rushed to a shocking scene in Brooklyn after a building collapsed on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at 338 Court Street in the Carroll Gardens neighborhood right after 4:30pm.

The building contained a gym called Body Elite, a 36-year-old company that recently shuttered to endure repairs,The Independent reports.

Pictured: New York City firefighters rummage through the debris following a building suddenly collapsed in Brooklyn

Authorities have not determined the official reason for the collapse and were still at the scene Wednesday evening

A partial stop work order was issued for failure to keep the building on June 10 plus it appeared to be under construction.

Records reportedly showed the building’s solid wall was ‘dangerously bulging’ on the sidewalk without any provided protection.

‘Respondent to provide sidewalk protection and engineering report immediately,’ records reportedly read.

Locals had reportedly complained for weeks about the building’s spotty foundation that bulged towards the street.

Firefighters, police officers and medical personnel were pictured at the scene as authorities investigated the collapse.

New York City firefighters, cops and medical personnel arrived to Carroll Gardens around 4:30pm

Pictured: the collapsed building at 338 Court Street in the Carroll Gardens neighbor hood of Brooklyn

Firefighters were scene digging through the building debris and a crane was reportedly at the scene to see or watch the area.

The reason for the sudden crash will not be revealed.

A gas leak that followed the collapsed caused authorities to ask residents move inside.

The New York Police Department has asked residents in order to avoid the area between Atlantic Avenue and 1st Place, along with Union Street from Henry Street to Smith Street. Nearby organizations and stores were also evacuated, ABC 7 reports.

It’s unclear if any injures occurred or were reported.

Body Elite Gym previously said on Facebook that it was repairing the building’s exterior.

‘Still working and constantly updating. We are getting an exterior makeover. Doing all the stuff we haven’t had the opportunity to do and making probably the most out of our downtime,’ the organization wrote.

‘When enough time comes to reopen, we will be right back in action and a lot better than ever. Once we have any information on reopening we will def be letting everyone know ASAP.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to the New York Police Department and the New York City Fire Department for further comment.