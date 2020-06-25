Three ‘Scrubs’ episodes removed from Hulu over use of blackface

A consultant for ABC Studios confirmed the episodes’ removing to CNN, saying they had been taken down from the streaming platform Tuesday night time on the request of producers and with the studio’s assist.
The three episodes got here from two totally different seasons of the comedy, which aired on NBC for 9 seasons from 2001-2010.
The episodes had been titled “My Friend the Doctor” (Season 3, episode 8), “My Jiggly Ball” (Season 5, episode 4) and “My Chopped Liver” (Season 5, episode 17).
Series creator Bill Lawrence had on Tuesday responded to an inquiry about the episodes on Twitter, assuring the consumer that the removing of the episodes was “already in the works.”
The transfer is available in the identical week Tina Fey requested streaming companies in a letter to remove episodes of “30 Rock” that featured white actors in blackface.
In her letter, Fey apologized for the 4 episodes and the “pain they have caused.”