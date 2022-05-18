“During my advocacy activity and lawyer’s biography, I have not heard of such a case when a minor, a 15-year-old child, was thrown and beaten by three policemen. They were still not criminals, they were recidivists, ordinary children from a good family, who knew their rights and fought for the homeland, who only did an awareness-raising operation, ”lawyer Sergey Harutyunyan told Aravot.am.

It is about 15-year-old Alexander Khachatryan, who took part in an awareness-raising operation today at the “Yeritasardakan” metro station. Alexander Khachatryan and 17-year-old Alexander Kocharyan were detained by police using force. It turns out that it did not satisfy them.

“Two juvenile activist children carried out a peaceful awareness operation in the metro, from where they were forcibly and disproportionately taken to the police station of the metro. They took the phones from the children, not allowing them to call either the parents or the lawyer. Then, when the boys insisted, asking, saying that it was their right, the police officer, the deputy head of the department, sexually abused the boys and hit them. “Then 15-year-old Alexander Khachatryan was beaten by three police officers, and when 17-year-old Alexander Kocharyan tried to protect his friend, the police kicked him in the head and body,” the lawyer said.

When the lawyer and the parents arrived at the scene, the police tried to convince them that everything was fine, there was no problem, they would leave the boys in half an hour. Defender Sergey Harutyunyan said that they noticed that the boy was constrained and confused, he tried to have a private conversation with him, the police got mixed up, trying not to let him. “But when the boy told what happened, the police tried to convince him that there was no intention, it was a case, it happened, he was in a fight and so on.” Later, when the lawyer more rudely insisted that he would file a report on the crime, eyewitnesses told the details of the incident.

A report on the crime has already been submitted to the SIS Anti-Corruption Committee. Time will tell what will happen.

By the way, the law does not prohibit minors from committing such acts. Moreover, when a person under the age of 16 is brought in, they cannot initiate administrative proceedings against him. The parent should be notified immediately if the parent agrees to be released, otherwise the parent will show up and take the child.

Nelli GRIGORYAN