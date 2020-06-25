Three police officers fired after they are caught using ‘hate-filled speech,’ chief says

At one point, in line with the report, Officer Piner said he was “ready” for a civil war and talked about “slaughtering” Black people, referring to them by using the n-word.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “God, I can’t wait.”

Each officer was a veteran of the department, having been hired in the late 1990s, according to employment records released by the town.

The firing of the officers in Wilmington — a coastal city about 80 miles north of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — comes amid a nationwide reckoning over race and policing following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

In a statement Wednesday , Williams said the Wilmington officers’ comments were “brutally offensive and deserved immediate action.”

“This is the most exceptional and difficult case I have encountered in my career,” Williams said. “We must establish new reforms for policing here at home and throughout this country.”

Williams said he’s recommended that none of the three officers qualify for rehiring in Wilmington. He said however notify the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission to determine if the officers can maintain certification to practice police in their state.

The department will consult with the district attorney’s office relating to this case to find out if crimes were committed by the officers, Williams said in the internal investigation documents, and would review the cases the officers had charged to see if there is any bias toward the offenders.

Additionally, the police department is asking the courts to decide whether some or all of the video should be released.

CNN has reached out to the union representing the police department for comment. Attempts to reach each officer were unsuccessful.

‘Put ’em back about four or five generations’

The video was discovered on June 4 within a monthly video review, in line with the internal investigation report. The footage, captured by Piner’s in-vehicle dashboard camera, was classified being an “accidental activation,” the report says.

About 46 minutes into the not exactly 2-hour-long video, Piner is heard addressing Gilmore, who has pulled his vehicle up beside Piner’s.

The two officers discuss recent Black Lives Matter protests, and Piner says that the department’s only concern is “kneeling down with the Black folks.” Gilmore also describes a video he saw about White people “bowing down on their knees and ‘worshipping Blacks,'” the report says.

“How many times have I told you it’s almost like they think they’re their own god?” Gilmore said, in line with the report.

The two officers criticized the police department’s response to Wilmington protests and made derogatory comments about some of their fellow officers.

Later, Piner is heard answering a telephone call from Moore, who told Piner of a woman that he arrested the afternoon before, discussing her with the n-word, the report says.

At one point, Moore said that “she needed a bullet in her head right then and move on. Let’s move the body out of the way and keep going.”

Piner later said that he believed a civil war was coming, adding he would definitely buy a new assault rifle. He felt martial law would be declared and said, “we are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them f***ing (n-words). I can’t wait,” in line with the report.

Moore said he wouldn’t do that, but Piner said he felt a civil war was necessary to “wipe ’em off the f***ing map.”

“That’ll put ’em back about four or five generations,” Piner said. Moore responded “you’re crazy,” the report says.

According to the internal investigation report, Moore and Piner also attacked the department’s response to Wilmington protests. At one point, Moore said the police chief “dropped the f***ing ball” and that there were “too many times that all he cares about is the f***ing community.”

Behavior ‘will not be tolerated’

Each officer was interviewed separately about the comments on June 9, included in the professional standards investigation. The officers denied they were racists, but did not deny making the statements heard in the video, in line with the report.

Moore said he was off duty and on his personal phone during the time of his conversation with Piner. He said that he was just “venting” about the arrest he had made and that the recent protests had caused him a lot of stress, according to the report. He told investigators he was embarrassed about the comments and said he does not typically speak like that.

Piner also said his comments were not characteristic of who he was and he found them embarrassing, the report says. Recent protests had caused him a lot of stress, that he said, and made him fear for himself and his family. He pointed investigators to a video he saw on social networking that he said showed a Black man calling on individuals to find officers’ homes and kill their own families. Piner also said he previously reached out to the Employee Assistance Program because he felt he was at a breaking point, the report says.

Gilmore said during the interview that he was speaking about videos he had seen on social networking, and he “always treats everyone fairly regardless of their race,” the documents show.

The internal investigation found that the officers violated the department’s standard of conduct, in line with the report, and they were terminated.

Moore and Piner were also found to have violated the policies prohibiting criticizing the police department and using inappropriate slurs.

“There are certain behaviors that one must have in order to be a police officer and these three officers have demonstrated that they do not possess it,” Chief Williams said in a statement. “When I first learned of these conversations, I was shocked, saddened and disgusted. There is no place for this behavior in our agency and our city and it will not be tolerated.”