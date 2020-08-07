Three planes to deliver Armenian humanitarian aid to Lebanon – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday chaired another consultation on the ongoing efforts to assist the government of Lebanon in the aftermath of the deadly blast in Beirut, his office reported.

“Three planes are due to fly to Beirut, all three loaded with humanitarian supplies – medication, food, etc,”Pashinyan said.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan advised that the first flight is scheduled for Saturday evening at 9pm. It will first of all carry medical supplies.

“The next flight is scheduled for August 11. One more flight will be operated next week. A process of collecting goods is underway at this point of time. We will have up to 12 tons of cargo onboard the first flight bound for Lebanon,” Tigran Avinyan said.

Representatives of the Armenian governmnet, the National Assembly, and the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will visit Lebanon to get a first-hand view of the situation, as well as to clarify what other resources are needed to assist the Lebanese government and the local Armenian community.

Other organizational issues related to the planned activities were discussed during the meeting.