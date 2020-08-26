Three People Shot, One Fatally, on Third Night of Unrest in Kenosha, Wis.

KENOSHA, Wis.– Three people were shot early Wednesday, and one of them passed away, police authorities stated, throughout a disorderly night of presentations over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black resident whose kids neighbored as their dad was shot today by a white law enforcement officer.

In Kenosha, a third night of demonstrations over the shootingof Mr Blake extended into the morning hours of Wednesday, after demonstrators encountered police authorities near the county court house downtown.

Tuesday night was invested in a moving, hourslong standoff in between the cops and protesters. Protesters put together outside a recently put up metal barrier securing the court house and tossed water bottles, rocks and fireworks at the cops.