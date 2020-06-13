Three people shot at party in Essex, say police | Essex

A man and two women suffered gunshot wounds after attackers opened fire on people attending a party in Harlow, Essex, in early stages Saturday.

Essex police said the man, who’s in his 50s and from nearby Grays, was taken to hospital with lethal injuries.

Two women in their 20s were also taken to hospital with single gunshot wounds, which are not regarded as life-threatening.

Police were called shortly before 5am following reports that the number of people had arrived in an automobile and fired at an organization who were at a party at the home in Roydon, Harlow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime team at Essex police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 101.