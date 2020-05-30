Three people seriously injured jumping into sea at Dorset beach | UK news

Three people have been seriously injured jumping off cliffs into the sea at a beach in Dorset.

Air ambulances landed at the scene at Durdle Door on Saturday afternoon, and police at the moment are asking people to steer clear of the favored vacationer spot, close to Lulworth.

A submit on Poole police’s Facebook web page stated people had been jumping from the arch of rocks at the beach, and movies posted on different social media networks present people climbing and making the 200ft leap.









The well-known limestone arch at Durdle Door beach, Dorset – and people having fun with the sand and sea earlier on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA



Images posted on social media by Purbeck police present helicopters touchdown on the sand and crowds leaving the beach en masse as the world was evacuated.

HM Coastguard and the RNLI are serving to to clear the world after police have been known as at round 3.45pm.

Ch Insp Claire Phillips, of Dorset police, stated: “We have needed to shut the beach at Durdle Door to permit air ambulances to land. As a outcome, we’re evacuating the beach and the encompassing cliff space.

“I am urging people to leave the area to enable emergency services to treat the injured people.”

Pictures taken earlier on Saturday confirmed the beach busy as the general public have been reminded to practise social distancing within the good climate following the comfort of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.