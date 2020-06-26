Three people from the same family are dead after being swept off the rocks into the sea near Malibu

Three people thought to be from the same family died after they were swept into the Pacific Ocean off a rocky area along the shoreline in Ventura County, California, near Malibu on Thursday, authorities said.

The victims, who were maybe not identified, were swept out around 4.40pm into the ocean by a wave along Pacific Coast Highway near Deer Creek Road, says the Ventura County Fire Department.

Rescuers performed CPR on the victims after they were plucked from the water by first responders called to the scene and were proclaimed dead about 20 minutes later, authorities said.

Images from the scene show a steep staircase leading down to the rocky area and reveal very little actual beach all through high tide.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s office is following up having an investigation into the deaths of the victims.

A KABC report that the victims were all men couldn’t be confirmed.

A sheriff’s office spokesman failed to immediately respond when DailyMail.com reached out.

Ventura County Fire Chief Brian McGrath said that his department responded after receiving a call about three people in the ocean off Pacific Coast Highway.

Images taken by Fox11 show three ambulances and two fire department engines were called in for the rescue.

‘We got on scene and were could confirm there were three people unaccounted for from the family,’ McGrath said in a video statement posted on Twitter.

‘When we got on scene we could do a rapid search of the water and were able to rescue all three [of the victims],’ the fire chief said.

‘However, these were fatally hurt,’ this individual added, not necessarily saying just how the persons were harm.

Additional details on the victims plus the save were not supplied.

Ventura County Fire first responders were helped in the search simply by personnel from Los Angeles County, Oxnard fire sections and the U.H. Coast Guard.