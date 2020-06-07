Three people found dead inside car submerged in remote property’s pond on New Zealand’s north island

Three people have been found dead inside a submerged car in a pond at a remote farm property.

The three our bodies have been pulled from the pond at a farm close to the small township of Raetihi in the centre of New Zealand’s north island about 11am on Sunday morning.

A fourth individual, a 69-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital in a secure situation about 2.40pm.

It is unclear whether or not he was in the car when it turned submerged.

He was taken to hospital in a ‘reasonable situation’, a Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter spokesman stated.

‘Tragically the three people have been deceased when recovered from the pond by emergency companies,’ New Zealand Police stated on Sunday.

‘Police are working to help the household of these killed. WorkSafe has been notified.’

A police spokeswoman informed Daily Mail Australia the sufferer identification course of was nonetheless ongoing.

The property operates as a farm enchancment enterprise and sells diggers, vans and fencing supplies, the NZ Herald reported.

It is known the property is lower than a kilometre from the centre of Raetihi.

The township of about 1,000 people is about 90km north of Whanganui on the north island’s west coast.