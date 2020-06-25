Three parties discuss steps towards ‘restoring constitutional order’ in Armenia – Panorama

The leaders of the opposition Prosperous Armenia and Homeland Parties and a consultant of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF, Dashnaktsutyun) Supreme Body held a gathering in Yerevan on Wednesday.

The assembly addressed the home political scenario in Armenia and steps towards “restoring the constitutional order”, ARF stated in an announcement.

The sides agreed to create a working group consisting of representatives of the three parties to develop a joint motion plan and a roadmap to make sure broad consolidation, in addition to to coordinate the steps to be taken.

The public shall be frequently knowledgeable concerning the choices made by the joint working group, the assertion stated.