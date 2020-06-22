Three Pakistan players test positive for coronavirus ahead of England tour | Cricket News





Shadab Khan is one of three Pakistan players to test positive for coronavirus

Three players from the Pakistan squad which is because of journey to England subsequent

month have examined positive for coronavirus.

The Pakistan Cricket Board introduced that uncapped teenage batsman Haider Ali, plus tempo bowler Haris Rauf and spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan all returned positive checks in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The trio have been half of a 29-man squad which is about to play three Tests and three T20s towards England in August and September.

More to comply with.