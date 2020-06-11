Three NGS gardens to visit in June

Swift House is a delightful city garden with an abundance of flowering plants which can be carefully in the offing to give a succession of enjoyment in one week to the next. Scented plants really are a priority, so too could be the production of fruit and vegetables and the encouragement of wildlife. Different species, whether nesting birds, butterflies or amphibians in the pond, are nurtured and recorded, but as the house’s name suggests, one species has priority – the swift. As a lifelong lover of swifts, this alone would take me to the garden – to admire their flight and to watch them using the especially placed nesting boxes.

Open Sun June 21.