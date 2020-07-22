Three new Judges of the Constitutional Court to be elected soon – Pashinyan – Panorama

“The Speaker of the Armenian parliament signed today the laws on Making Amendments and Addenda to the Law on Constitutional Court,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan composed on his Facebook page, including: “The law will enter into force today. Three new judges of the Constitutional Court will be elected soon.”

To remind, the President of Armenia did not sign it throughout 21 days after passing the laws and did not challenge its constitutionality, and after running that term, the authority of finalizing the laws was moved to the National Assembly Speaker.

To note, numerous specialists knocked the legal modifications as unconstitutional that paved a method for replacement of the Constitutional Court head and three judges of the leading court.

The judges gotten rid of from workplace have actually appealed the modifications to the European Court of Human Rights.