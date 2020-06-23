Three New Jersey family members found dead in their pool ‘may have been electrocuted’

The New Jersey family of three found dead in their ‘newly serviced’ swimming pool ‘might have been electrocuted’, neighbors have steered.

Police are investigating after an eight-year-old woman, her mom, 32, and a male family member, 62, had been found dead in the family’s above-ground pool.

Concerned neighbors referred to as the cops after listening to screaming from the property in East Brunswick yesterday afternoon.

One eyewitness instructed CBS ‘an electrician’s truck present up shortly thereafter’.

Neighbor Phil Peterson mentioned: ‘I imply, it wouldn’t make sense that three folks simply drowned straight away like that, with an grownup there, too.’

Locals had initially feared somebody had fallen however when police arrived they found the three family members unresponsive in the pool.

Police worry the screaming had been the mom’s determined pleas for assist.

The family – who moved into the home in the final month – had been pronounced dead in the again yard, NBC stories.

Brunswick Police Chief Frank Losacco mentioned: ‘This is a devastating day for our whole neighborhood.

‘It is simply too early to find out precisely what occurred.

‘We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutors workplace and can launch data because it develops.’

Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will decide the reason for dying in the following few months.