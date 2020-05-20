Three more men arrested over drive-by killing of teenage law student

Three more men have actually been arrested by cops checking out the drive-by murder of law student Aya Hachem in Blackburn.

Innocent passer-by Miss Hachem, 19, was struck by one of numerous shots discharged from a car as she strolled to a grocery store near her house in Blackburn, Lancashire, on Sunday.

She was not thought to be the designated target of the strike. Miss Hachem, a student at Salford University, passed away later on in medical facility from a solitary gunfire injury to the breast.





On Wednesday, Lancashire Police stated 2 men aged 31 and also 35 had actually been arrested on uncertainty of murder and also a 29- year-old guy had actually been arrested on uncertainty of helping a transgressor. All are from Blackburn.

The men were arrested on Tuesday evening and also are being doubted captive.

Three various other men from Blackburn aged 39, 33 and also 36 were arrested on uncertainty of murder on Monday and also stay captive.

