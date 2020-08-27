Three MLB games postponed as players protest Wisconsin shooting

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds agreed to not play their game Wednesday night at Miller Park in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

And the Seattle Mariners will not play Wednesday night’s game against the host San Diego Padres after Mariners players agreed to postpone it. In addition, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants won’t play their scheduled game in San Francisco.

“Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight,” Major League Baseball said in a statement. “Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice.”

The Mariners have the most Black players of any team in MLB, and second baseman Dee Gordon shared his thoughts on the postponement on Twitter.

Instead of watching us, we hope people will focus on the things more important than sports that are happening. – Dee Strange-Gordon — Dee Gordon (@FlashGJr) August 26, 2020

The Brewers-Reds game was postponed after the Brewers met following the postponement earlier in the day of three NBA playoff games. Players from the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor, in protest of the shooting.

“The players from the Brewers and Reds have decided to not play tonight’s baseball game,” players from both teams said in a shared statement. “With our community and our nation in such pain, we…