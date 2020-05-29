Three million Hong Kong residents ‘eligible’ for UK citizenship | Hong Kong

Up to three million folks registered as a British nationals abroad (BNO) in Hong Kong might be eligible for UK citizenship if China presses forward with plans to realize extra management over the previous colony, the British international secretary introduced.

Dominic Raab has stated he would facilitate a path to British citizenship for (BNO) passport holders within the territory – some 349,881 folks – if Beijing doesn’t droop its plans.

On Thursday Raab introduced that he would “set in train” preparations enabling passport holders to return to the UK for longer than the present six-month interval and apply for extendable intervals of 12 months to work and research – offering a “pathway to citizenship”.

The Home Office has now confirmed that every one those that would have been issued with (BNO) passports beforehand can renew the paperwork, that means they might be eligible for prolonged visa rights.

The authorities estimates there are round 2.9 million (BNO) folks at present in Hong Kong.

China has reportedly stated Raab’s suggestion would violate worldwide regulation.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stated all (BNO) passport holders are “Chinese nationals and if the UK insists on changing this practice it will not only violate its own stance but also international law”, in line with the BBC.

Downing Street stated the federal government hopes China will “listen carefully” to its warnings over China’s strikes to implement sweeping anti-sedition laws within the territory.

The prime minister’s spokesman stated: “We have urged China to reconsider the implementation of this law and live up to its responsibilities as a leading member of the international community.

“We hope they will listen carefully to the arguments we have made in public and in private about the impact which Beijing’s proposal would have on Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity.”

China’s ceremonial legislature, the National People’s Congress, endorsed the safety regulation for Hong Kong earlier this week, a transfer that has strained relations with the UK, the US and different nations.

The regulation will alter the territory’s mini-constitution, or Basic Law, to require its authorities to implement measures to be determined later by Chinese leaders.

The transfer by China prompted Washington to announce that it’ll not deal with Hong Kong as autonomous from Beijing.

Activists in Hong Kong have complained that the regulation will undermine civil liberties and is perhaps used to suppress political exercise.

Beijing blocked a UN Security Council assembly to debate the laws on Wednesday, with China’s UN ambassador, , tweeting that Hong Kong is “purely China’s internal affairs”.

Hong Kong ceased being a UK territory in 1997 beneath an settlement with Beijing dubbed “one country, two systems” during which it was allowed some autonomy.