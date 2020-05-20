three million flee as cyclone hits Bay of Bengal

More than three million folks in Bangladesh and India have been compelled to flee their houses as a cyclone tore by the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday.

With gale speeds reaching as much as 185km per hour, cyclone Amphan has wreaked havoc throughout the Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha and the south western area of Bangladesh.

At least one 70-year-old man was killed by a falling tree in Bangladesh’s coastal Bhola district, a police official stated.

Powerful winds and heavy rain have battered cities, together with Kolkata, West Bengal’s capital, as effectively as Cox’s Bazar refugee camps in Bangladesh, the place virtually one million Rohingya dwell, crowded collectively in flimsy tarpaulin shelters.

The cyclone made landfall at round 2.30pm native time between Digha, a seaside resort in West Bengal and Bangladesh’s Hatiya islands, earlier than sweeping inland and north-eastwards into Bangladesh’s mainland.

Initially the strongest storm ever recorded within the Bay of Bengal, the cyclone weakened to the equal of a category-three hurricane earlier than it slammed ashore.

Preparations have been sophisticated by the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s a disaster within a disaster,” stated Rachel Wolff, Rohingya refugee response director for World Vision.

Over 25,000 circumstances of coronavirus have been reported in Bangladesh, which has a inhabitants of round 170 million, whereas India, with 1.three billion folks, has seen greater than 100,000 circumstances. Testing charges in each nations, nevertheless, stay low.

In Bangladesh, 2.4 million folks from densely populated low-lying coastal areas have been evacuated to greater than 12,000 shelters on Tuesday evening. The authorities ready 7,000 faculty and faculty buildings to ease crowding within the current 5,000 cyclone shelters.

In India, 650,000 folks have been moved from their houses in West Bengal and Odisha. But officers struggled to seek out house for evacuees.

“Many of the cyclone evacuation shelters are already being used as coronavirus quarantine centres, or housing migrants who have returned to their coastal communities because of lockdown,” Pankaj Anand, director of programmes and humanitarian response for Oxfam India advised The Telegraph.

“People are worried there won’t be enough space in the shelters and that they might catch coronavirus in them.”

In Bangladesh, authorities try to keep up social distancing measures and are encouraging evacuees to scrub their hand and put on masks.

“We’re still not sure it’s going to work,” stated Walter Mwassa, Bangladesh nation director for CARE International. “With so many people using the same bathroom, and even with food distribution, proper social distancing in shelters is almost impossible.”

Ramadan has added one other complication to the response, stated Sajedul Hasan, director of BRAC’s humanitarian programme.

“People really feel you will need to be at house to wish.”

Aid employees concern that the well being toll of the catastrophe will solely be seen after households have returned to their houses. “That’s when we’ll start to see if there was a big transmission of Covid or not,” stated Mr Mwassa.

Lockdown measures in each nations have additionally pushed many individuals into poverty. “We are particularly concerned about communities in low-lying areas, many of whom stand to lose their livelihoods,” stated Bidisha Pillai, CEO of Save the Children in India.

In Cox’s Bazar Rohingya refugee camps, the place the primary circumstances of coronavirus have been reported final week, support employees fear that the cyclone may hinder their efforts to include the outbreak. Red flags have been hoisted within the camps on Wednesday, signalling that the warning degree had elevated from six to 9, the second highest degree.

Some 306 Rohingya, a persecuted minority who fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh, are at the moment being held in quarantine on Bhasan Char, an island within the Bay of Bengal and have been moved to storm shelters. They have been rescued from boats earlier this month, having tried to succeed in Malaysia. Bhasan Char has solely interim flood defences.

Further to the west, Cyclone Amphan has smashed into the Sundarban mangrove forest, an expansive reserve that straddles India and Bangladesh. A Unesco world heritage web site, the Sundarbans are house to 96 Bengal tigers, as effectively as different endangered species.

“The Sundarbans will be vulnerable to tidal surges in the wake of the cyclone,” stated Mr Hasan. “Fishing communities here are already some of the poorest in South Asia.”