Three militants killed after fatal attack on policeman in Tunisia By Reuters

TUNIS (Reuters) – Islamist militants stabbed 2 cops in the Tunisian seaside city of Sousse, a traveler resort, eliminating among them, and authorities in action killed the three on Sunday, a security authorities informed Reuters.
The event comes simply 2 days after the federal government of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi took power, revealing the security difficulties dealing with the North African nation, which struggles with financial and social issues.
