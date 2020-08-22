Three men killed in north Lebanon shooting, security sources say By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-


BEIRUT (Reuters) – Three men were killed in a shooting in a town in northern Lebanon overnight, security sources and the National News Agency stated onSaturday

The shooting originated from an automobile which the men had actually stopped as it went through the town of Kaftoun, the sources stated. The automobile was later on discovered deserted, consisting of a weapon with a silencer, a little explosive gadget and electrical wire, the sources stated.

Two of the men passed away right away. The 3rd passed away later on of his injuries. The intention for the shooting was not right away clear.

