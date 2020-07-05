Three men die after their boat hit rocks and capsized near Sydney’s Botany bay
Three men have died after their boat capsized near Botany Bay in Sydney.
Emergency services were called to Henry Head Lane at La Perouse in south-east Sydney at 12.30pm on Sunday.
The victims, who have perhaps not been identified, were pulled from the water and die on the scene.
Officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are at the scene, and an investigation to the incident is underway.
More in the future.
