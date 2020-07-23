Three men are gunned down in shooting in north London with one victim left fighting for life

By
Jackson Delong
-

Three men are gunned down in shooting in north London with one victim left fighting for life as police launch investigation

  • The Metropolitan Police said it was called to Griffin Road in Tottenham, Haringey
  • Three men were found to be suffering gunshot injuries after the 12.41am incident
  • One of the men is now fighting for his life in hospital following the vicious attack
  • Detectives have launched a probe into the shootings, no arrests have been made

Three men have been gunned down in north London leaving one victim fighting for his life.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to Griffin Road in Tottenham, Haringey, at 12.41am after shots were fired.

Officers found the three men suffering gunshot injuries and launched an investigation. No arrests have been made.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to Griffin Road (general view) in Tottenham, Haringey, at 12.41am after shots were fired

Police said: ‘Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a shooting in Haringey.

‘Police were called at 0041hrs on Thursday, 23 July, to shots fired in Griffin Road, N17.

‘Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found three males suffering gunshot injuries.

‘One of the males is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. There has been no arrest at this stage.’

The shooting comes just three days after a man was stabbed in Ealing, in the 12th murder to hit the capital in 18 days.

  • William Algar, 53, Jan-03, Barnes
  • Takieddine Boudhane, 30, Jan-03, Finsbury Park
  • Krasimir Kartikov, 60, Jan-13, Croydon
  • Harinder Kumar, 22, Jan-19, Seven Kings
  • Narinder Singh, 26, Jan-19, Seven Kings
  • Baljit Singh, 34, Jan-19, Seven Kings
  • Tahereh Pirali-Dashti, 40, Jan-20, Barnet
  • Beverley Denahy, 61, Jan-22, Chingford
  • Unnamed man, 60s, Jan-24, Clapton
  • Louis Johnson, 16, Jan-27, Croydon
  • Eraj Seifi, 46, Jan-29, Queens Park
  • Unnamed man, 33, Feb-12, North Finchley
  • James Dowdell, 54, Feb-17, Chelsea
  • Sundeep Ghuman, 36, Feb-18, Thamesmead
  • Lennox Nigel Alcendor, 42, Feb-21, Cricklewood
  • Li-Qing Wang, 35, Feb-25, Waltham Forest
  • Tyler Roye, 24, Feb-26, Croydon
  • Archie Beston, 19, Feb-29, Kingston
  • Asante Campbell, 24, Feb-29, Hendon
  • David Siirak, 27, Mar-01, Hillingdon
  • Shanur Ahmed, 16, Mar-03, Newham
  • Ricardo Fuller, 24, Mar-07, Ilford
  • Vanita Nowell, 68, Mar-08, Southwark
  • Damani Mauge, 17, Mar-08, Croydon
  • Cameron Murfitt, 18, Mar-15, Greenwich
  • Tracey Kidd, 57, Mar-17, Hackney
  • Shadika Mohsin Patel, 40, Mar-19, Newham
  • Abdullahi Mahmoud, 29, Mar-19, Enfield
  • Stefan Melnyk, 54, Mar-22, Acton
  • Kelly Stewart, 41, Mar-26, Barking
  • Tomas Macionis, 35, Mar-31, Walthamstow
  • Sonia Teresa Burton Calvi, 56, Apr-01, Stockwell
  • Edgar Aguilera Daza, 59, Apr-01, Stockwell
  • Maryan Ismail, 57, Apr-06, Edmonton
  • Ralph Gibson, 42, Apr-15, Putney
  • Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons, 26, Apr-16, Brent
  • Mark Baker, 62, Apr-19, Walthamstow
  • Jay John, 27, Apr-25, Hackney
  • Baljit Singh, 37, Apr-25, Hayes
  • Pavinya Nithiyakumar, 1, Apr-26, Ilford
  • Nigish Nithiyakumar, 3, Apr-26, Ilford
  • David Gomoh, 24, Apr-26, Newham
  • Anthony Rooks, 79, May-04, Holloway
  • Yonas Haile, 32, May-05, Hammersmith
  • Francois Kablan, 19, May-13, Southwark
  • Jemal Ebrahim, 23, May-13, Haringey
  • Chad Gordon, 27, May-18, Haringey
  • Oluwamayowa Adeymi, 21, Jun-05, Hackney
  • Nicole Smallman, 27, Jun-07, Wembley
  • Bibaa Henry, 46, Jun-07, Wembley
  • Alexander Kareem, 20, Jun-08, Shepherd’s Bush
  • Unnamed woman, 50s, Jun-10, Lewisham
  • Mihai Gae, 48, Jun-13, Hornsey
  • Kyle Kelson, 25, Jun-19, North Cheam
  • Wayne Hoskyns, 41, Jun-19, Bexley
  • Steve Morrison, 30, Jun-23, Epping
  • Sayagi Sivanantham, 5, Jun-30, Mitcham
  • Imani Allaway-Muir, 22, Jul-04, Islington
  • Khloemae Loy, 23, Jul-05, Greenwich
  • Donnell Rhule, 18, Jul-08, Dulwich
  • Muhammed Samir Uddin, 19, Jul-10, Poplar
  • Jahreau Shepherd, 30, Jul-11, Kennington
  • Dean Edwards, 43, Jul-12, Penge
  • Ahmed Yasin-Ali, 18, Jul-15, Maida Vale
  • Billy McCullagh, 27, Jul-16, Harlesden
  • Peter Petrou, 37, Jul-16, Kilburn
  • Skender Ismaili, 30, Jul-17, Enfield
  • Unnamed man, TBC, Jul-20, Ealing
  • Unnamed baby, TBC, Jul-22, Wembley

Last week, figures from the ONS revealed police-recorded offences involving a knife or sharp instrument rose to 46,265 for the year to March.

This was 51 per cent higher than when data of this kind was first collected in 2011 and is the highest number on record, the report said.

The number of such offences rose seven per cent in London, but dropped 10 per cent in West Yorkshire and remained the same in the West Midlands – the three areas of the country with the highest rate per 100,000 population.

The report said: ‘Knife or sharp instrument offences continue to be concentrated in metropolitan areas across England and Wales, with around a third (34 per cent) of all offences recorded by the police in London.’

The highest rate was also seen in London, with 179 offences per 100,000 population This compared with an England and Wales average of 82 offences per 100,000.

According to the latest statistics, assault with injury and assault with intent to cause serious harm offences, and robbery, each accounted for 44 per cent of all offences involving a knife or sharp instrument – 20,333 and 20,159 respectively.

The ONS report added: ‘Offences involving knives or sharp instruments have been experiencing a rising trend since the year ending March 2014, although in recent years the rate of increase has slowed.’

WHERE THE 69 MURDERS IN LONDON DURING 2020 HAVE BEEN COMMITTED
#NAMEAGEDATEINCIDENT TIMESTREETLOCATION
1William Algar53Jan-034.57pmNowell RoadBarnes
2Takieddine Boudhane30Jan-036.50pmCharteris RoadFinsbury Park
3Krasimir Kartikov60Jan-138.50amWhitehorse RoadCroydon
4Harinder Kumar22Jan-197.38pmElmstead RoadSeven Kings
5Narinder Singh26Jan-197.38pmElmstead RoadSeven Kings
6Baljit Singh34Jan-197.38pmElmstead RoadSeven Kings
7Tahereh Pirali-Dashti40Jan-2011.50amHenlys CornerBarnet
8Beverley Denahy61Jan-2211.35pmWaverley AvenueChingford
9Unnamed man60sJan-2411.29pmMount Pleasant LaneClapton
10Louis Johnson16Jan-274.45pmEast Croydon stationCroydon
11Eraj Seifi46Jan-292.44pmBravington RoadQueens Park
12Unnamed man33Feb-123.20pmHigh RoadNorth Finchley
13James Dowdell54Feb-176.50pmSt Marks GroveChelsea
14Sundeep Ghuman36Feb-188.00pmHMP BelmarshThamesmead
15Lennox Nigel Alcendor42Feb-216.45amAnson RoadCricklewood
16Li-Qing Wang35Feb-2511.52amMagnolia CloseWaltham Forest
17Tyler Roye24Feb-260.15amStroud Green WayCroydon
18Archie Beston19Feb-293.40amWood StreetKingston
19Asante Campbell24Feb-299.00pmParson StreetHendon
20David Siirak27Mar-015.10pmPield Heath RoadHillingdon
21Shanur Ahmed16Mar-038.38amAtlantis AvenueNewham
22Ricardo Fuller24Mar-075.05amIlford High RoadIlford
23Vanita Nowell68Mar-086.30amBlakes RoadSouthwark
24Damani Mauge17Mar-088.30pmWhitehorse LaneCroydon
25Cameron Murfitt18Mar-153.30pmWoolwich CommonGreenwich
26Tracey Kidd57Mar-174.45pmCharnwood StreetHackney
27Shadika Mohsin Patel40Mar-1912.45amBarking RoadNewham
28Abdullahi Mahmoud29Mar-194.35pmHertford RoadEnfield
29Stefan Melnyk54Mar-2212.50pmSalisbury StreetActon
30Kelly Stewart41Mar-263.09pmBarking RoadBarking
31Tomas Macionis35Mar-3110.55pmAlexandra RoadWalthamstow
32Sonia Teresa Burton Calvi56Apr-014.00pmDorset RoadStockwell
33Edgar Aguilera Daza59Apr-014.00pmDorset RoadStockwell
34Maryan Ismail57Apr-066.04pmPlevna RoadEdmonton
35Ralph Gibson42Apr-155.35pmHuntingfield RoadPutney
36Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons26Apr-162.15amAlric AvenueBrent
37Mark Baker62Apr-1911.57pmPeacock CloseWalthamstow
38Jay John27Apr-2512.25pmTrinity CloseHackney
39Baljit Singh37Apr-2510.56pmStation RoadHayes
40Pavinya Nithiyakumar1Apr-265.30pmAldborough Road NorthIlford
41Nigish Nithiyakumar3Apr-265.30pmAldborough Road NorthIlford
42David Gomoh24Apr-2610.25pmFreemasons RoadNewham
43Anthony Rooks79May-047.20pmDalmeny RoadHolloway
44Yonas Haile32May-057.50pmFulham Palace RoadHammersmith
45Francois Kablan19May-135.28pmGreat Dover StreetSouthwark
46Jemal Ebrahim23May-138.13pmRussell RoadHaringey
47Chad Gordon27May-188.22pmWiltshire GardensHaringey
48Oluwamayowa Adeymi21Jun-0511.30pmBrackenfield CloseHackney
49Nicole Smallman27Jun-071.08pmSlough LaneWembley
50Bibaa Henry46Jun-071.08pmSlough LaneWembley
51Alexander Kareem20Jun-080.40amAskew RoadShepherd’s Bush
52Dawn Bennett58Jun-109.00pmLewisham WayLewisham
53Mihai Gae48Jun-1311.58pmWaldegrave RoadHornsey
54Kyle Kelson25Jun-191.12amBrocks DriveNorth Cheam
55Wayne Hoskyns41Jun-194.18pmThe ParadeBexley
56Steve Morrison30Jun-238.00pmEpping RoadEpping
57Sayagi Sivanantham5Jun-304.00pmMonarch ParadeMitcham
58Imani Allaway-Muir22Jul-043.20pmRoman WayIslington
59Khloemae Loy23Jul-0510.02amBugsby’s WayGreenwich
60Donnell Rhule18Jul-086.30pmSeeley DriveDulwich
61Muhammed Samir Uddin 19Jul-106.00pmAlexia SquarePoplar
62Jahreau Shepherd30Jul-1110.00pmBlack Prince EstateKennington
63Dean Edwards 43 Jul-122.20amCroydon RoadPenge
64 Ahmed Yasin-Ali18 Jul-15 1.06am Elmfield Way Maida Vale 
65 Billy McCullagh27 Jul-16 3.00am Windrush Road Harlesden 
66 Peter Petrou 37 Jul-16 10.24pm Victoria Road Kilburn 
67 Skender Ismaili 30 Jul-17 4.45am Lytton Avenue Enfield 
68 Unnamed man TBC Jul-20 6.00pm Elfwine Road Ealing 
69 Unnamed baby TBC  Jul-229.51am Preston Road Wembley 

Advertisement

Source link

Post Views: 25

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR