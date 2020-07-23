Three men are gunned down in shooting in north London with one victim left fighting for life

Three men have been gunned down in north London leaving one victim fighting for his life.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to Griffin Road in Tottenham, Haringey, at 12.41am after shots were fired.

Officers found the three men suffering gunshot injuries and launched an investigation. No arrests have been made.

Police said: ‘Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a shooting in Haringey.

‘Police were called at 0041hrs on Thursday, 23 July, to shots fired in Griffin Road, N17.

‘Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found three males suffering gunshot injuries.

‘One of the males is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. There has been no arrest at this stage.’

The shooting comes just three days after a man was stabbed in Ealing, in the 12th murder to hit the capital in 18 days.

William Algar, 53, Jan-03, Barnes

Takieddine Boudhane, 30, Jan-03, Finsbury Park

Krasimir Kartikov, 60, Jan-13, Croydon

Harinder Kumar, 22, Jan-19, Seven Kings

Narinder Singh, 26, Jan-19, Seven Kings

Baljit Singh, 34, Jan-19, Seven Kings

Tahereh Pirali-Dashti, 40, Jan-20, Barnet

Beverley Denahy, 61, Jan-22, Chingford

Unnamed man, 60s, Jan-24, Clapton

Louis Johnson, 16, Jan-27, Croydon

Eraj Seifi, 46, Jan-29, Queens Park

Unnamed man, 33, Feb-12, North Finchley

James Dowdell, 54, Feb-17, Chelsea

Sundeep Ghuman, 36, Feb-18, Thamesmead

Lennox Nigel Alcendor, 42, Feb-21, Cricklewood

Li-Qing Wang, 35, Feb-25, Waltham Forest

Tyler Roye, 24, Feb-26, Croydon

Archie Beston, 19, Feb-29, Kingston

Asante Campbell, 24, Feb-29, Hendon

David Siirak, 27, Mar-01, Hillingdon

Shanur Ahmed, 16, Mar-03, Newham

Ricardo Fuller, 24, Mar-07, Ilford

Vanita Nowell, 68, Mar-08, Southwark

Damani Mauge, 17, Mar-08, Croydon

Cameron Murfitt, 18, Mar-15, Greenwich

Tracey Kidd, 57, Mar-17, Hackney

Shadika Mohsin Patel, 40, Mar-19, Newham

Abdullahi Mahmoud, 29, Mar-19, Enfield

Stefan Melnyk, 54, Mar-22, Acton

Kelly Stewart, 41, Mar-26, Barking

Tomas Macionis, 35, Mar-31, Walthamstow

Sonia Teresa Burton Calvi, 56, Apr-01, Stockwell

Edgar Aguilera Daza, 59, Apr-01, Stockwell

Maryan Ismail, 57, Apr-06, Edmonton

Ralph Gibson, 42, Apr-15, Putney

Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons, 26, Apr-16, Brent

Mark Baker, 62, Apr-19, Walthamstow

Jay John, 27, Apr-25, Hackney

Baljit Singh, 37, Apr-25, Hayes

Pavinya Nithiyakumar, 1, Apr-26, Ilford

Nigish Nithiyakumar, 3, Apr-26, Ilford

David Gomoh, 24, Apr-26, Newham

Anthony Rooks, 79, May-04, Holloway

Yonas Haile, 32, May-05, Hammersmith

Francois Kablan, 19, May-13, Southwark

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, May-13, Haringey

Chad Gordon, 27, May-18, Haringey

Oluwamayowa Adeymi, 21, Jun-05, Hackney

Nicole Smallman, 27, Jun-07, Wembley

Bibaa Henry, 46, Jun-07, Wembley

Alexander Kareem, 20, Jun-08, Shepherd’s Bush

Unnamed woman, 50s, Jun-10, Lewisham

Mihai Gae, 48, Jun-13, Hornsey

Kyle Kelson, 25, Jun-19, North Cheam

Wayne Hoskyns, 41, Jun-19, Bexley

Steve Morrison, 30, Jun-23, Epping

Sayagi Sivanantham, 5, Jun-30, Mitcham

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22, Jul-04, Islington

Khloemae Loy, 23, Jul-05, Greenwich

Donnell Rhule, 18, Jul-08, Dulwich

Muhammed Samir Uddin, 19, Jul-10, Poplar

Jahreau Shepherd, 30, Jul-11, Kennington

Dean Edwards, 43, Jul-12, Penge

Ahmed Yasin-Ali, 18, Jul-15, Maida Vale

Billy McCullagh, 27, Jul-16, Harlesden

Peter Petrou, 37, Jul-16, Kilburn

Skender Ismaili, 30, Jul-17, Enfield

Unnamed man, TBC, Jul-20, Ealing

Unnamed baby, TBC, Jul-22, Wembley



Last week, figures from the ONS revealed police-recorded offences involving a knife or sharp instrument rose to 46,265 for the year to March.

This was 51 per cent higher than when data of this kind was first collected in 2011 and is the highest number on record, the report said.

The number of such offences rose seven per cent in London, but dropped 10 per cent in West Yorkshire and remained the same in the West Midlands – the three areas of the country with the highest rate per 100,000 population.

The report said: ‘Knife or sharp instrument offences continue to be concentrated in metropolitan areas across England and Wales, with around a third (34 per cent) of all offences recorded by the police in London.’

The highest rate was also seen in London, with 179 offences per 100,000 population This compared with an England and Wales average of 82 offences per 100,000.

According to the latest statistics, assault with injury and assault with intent to cause serious harm offences, and robbery, each accounted for 44 per cent of all offences involving a knife or sharp instrument – 20,333 and 20,159 respectively.

The ONS report added: ‘Offences involving knives or sharp instruments have been experiencing a rising trend since the year ending March 2014, although in recent years the rate of increase has slowed.’