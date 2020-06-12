Three men and teenager charged with assault after attack on police officer

Three men and a teenage boy have already been charged over an attack on police officers in London.
Two constables, one male and one female, were injured in the incident on Wednesday afternoon, that has been filmed and shared on social media.
The Metropolitan Police said they had been patrolling the Frampton Park Road part of Hackney once they were flagged down with a member of people who said they had been attacked.
As an officer tried to speak to a suspect, a guy resisted and several other people became associated with a struggle with an officer on the floor.
The incident was filmed, and footage was spread widely on social media.
On Friday, a spokesperson for Hackney Police stated three men – old 20, 32 and 34 – and a 13-year-old boy have been charged with assaulting an urgent situation worker.
They would be to appear in courtroom later on Friday.
Scotland Yard said the particular male and female police constable experienced cuts and bruises yet did not need hospital treatment.
Commander Marcus Barnet stated: “They have been back again out at your workplace, which is display of their commitment.
“We have ensured the welfare of the officers and they continue to be supported by their colleagues. Police officers do not come to work to be attacked.”
Priti Patel, the home admin, and gran of London Sadiq Khan were the to widely condemn the particular incident.
