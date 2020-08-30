Three matches to go – How Mamelodi Sundowns can clinch PSL title

Goal has a look at what Masandawana requirement to perform in order to beat Amakhosi to the champion

Mamelodi Sundowns discover themselves in another tight race for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title with a couple of matches left.

The Tshwane giants have actually clinched the last 2 champions on the last day of the season as they revealed fantastic character and strength.

They may have to do it all over once again this term as the title race looks set to go down to the wire with three matches left for the competitors, Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

The 2 Gauteng giants have actually been fighting it out neck and neck for the most distinguished prize in South African football this term.

Sundowns are put 2nd on the league standings – level on points with leaders Chiefs – who are just at top of the table with +5 remarkable objective- distinction.

This then pleads the concern – how can Sundowns win this champion?

It is rather clear is that Sundowns will have to enhance their scoring rate simply in case the title race boils down to objective- distinction.

On paper, the Brazilians have the simpler run- in with a set of winnable matches versus Limpopo groups Baroka FC, Black Leopards and Polokwane City.

Masandawana are overflowing with self-confidence at the minute following their important win over Chiefs, which blew the race for the title large …