Three lessons app developers can teach about automation

When we have been embarking on an automation project for an individual department, a complete division, or the entire enterprise, it pays to learn some lessons from the experts. The application developers have, in the end, been constructing code for end-users for a long period now, and even though automators are essentially using “found materials ” — building blocks formed from existing applications — the desired outcomes are the same.

In short, automation experts tasked with bringing efficiencies in to enterprise business processes are aiming to make life easier for users, improve customer services and the customer experience, and lower costs.

With this in mind, we can consider three of the mainstays of modern-day application development; concepts that can be rightfully applied when we want to manage better the processes inside the enterprise that can be improved by means of a judicious application of a small amount of the right technology.

Lesson one: identify the customers for the app

Any failed development company may have a right back catalog of at least one application that was clever, fast, well-designed, perfectly realized, and well marketed. Overall uptake and use may have been, however, zero.

The short answer to how come that despite an application’s brilliance, if there’s no identification of and empathy with the end-users, the item will fail.

In automation terms, it’s crucial to involve individuals (and the technology they use) who’ll benefit. This is where in actuality the concept of the citizen developer is highly valuable. Using the latest low-code automation systems can (to varying degrees) empower the end-users to fix their own issues.

And even if the automation systems the end-users create aren’t 100% good overall aims of the automation professionals that spurred them on, the involvement of “coal face workers” will yield massive advantageous assets to the project as a whole.

Lesson two: look at the big picture

In today’s enterprises, the technology that underpins every business process is really a reflection of the processes. In some cases, the technology that is deployed will have had to dictate to the company how a part of its processes worked. That can be unfortunate.

A simple example could be an Excel sheet that’s held locally on a single person’s desktop. When the sheet needs to gain the input of other users, it has to be shared by hand, so the one-person-at-a-time reality creates a process because particular office. Colleagues won’t necessarily be sat ready for the others to finish their input to the Excel document, but the over all process in cases like this has slowed. Here, the type of the application is dictating working practices.

An application development team here would be smart to look at the broader possibilities of the way the business could work in this instance. So too should automation professionals: automating the exchange of an Excel sheet may possibly create efficiencies but mapping the business process involved would quickly show that automation + inefficiency = slightly quicker inefficiency.

Lesson three: plan point releases

The idea of organizations doing one thing for several years is as outmoded as the concept these days of a job-for-life. Without giving an answer to change, businesses are left out, watching their customer base and their profits wither away.

The fluid nature of the modern enterprise is so that any application or service that helps run it’ll need to change with time, sometimes quite rapidly. Development teams are, therefore, well-conversant with the thought of iterative processes, upgrades, the pushing out of new code, and the continuous attenuation and debugging that’s involved in modern software.

Automation systems are similar in that because the enterprise shifts and pivots, systems which are creating ongoing efficiencies like inter-process automations will also need certainly to move just like fluidly.

Therefore, any framework employed for automating business processes must alter because the processes themselves do. Otherwise, the business processes become as set in stone as a static software program might be, and that loses any benefit that efficiency gains could have brought.

The need certainly to keep tweaking and monitoring the automation systems that underpin the enterprise can’t be stated strongly enough. Whether your automation systems permit the smallest of “point upgrades” may be the difference between success and failure here.

Conclusion and recommendations

TechHQ thinks the following two vendors of next-generation automation solutions have become much effective at being on-the-money for most businesses. Each has clearly had its roots deep in experience at work yet has innovative ways to technology which are akin to code development methodologies.

That’s not necessarily to express that either is an enigmatic, closed-shop for Computer Science graduates only! Both are designed with the “customer experience” (that is, the end-user’s experience) in mind. But the correlation between most readily useful practice in customer care and automation systems is perhaps most readily useful left to be the subject of an additional article. For now, we suggest you think about one or both of the following. Happy automating!

CATALYTIC

In addition to the mapping of business processes and automations that the Catalytic platform offers, there’s also a wealth of statistics and a dashboard to present all of the data the platform accrues. The dashboard means managers and business section owners can see exactly where the platform is saving them money, increasing efficiency and — conversely — where there are issues and bottlenecks.

That’s indicative of the Catalytic approach, that is highly business-oriented and realistic. On the latter score, it’s made to be iterative and depend on improvements to automations with time. In fact, it not merely expects change, but it in addition has been architected with the inevitable change to business processes and technology systems in mind.

The Catalytic platform is made to be used by end-users, maybe not reliant on expert input from (expensive) outside consultants, and yet makes no bones about the skills required of the people who might deploy it for the advanced automation capabilities: complete IT novices will not be catered for, in the primary: users happy building an Excel macro, will, alternatively, feel fully at home.

In some ways, that’s highly reassuring. In exactly the same way that software development isn’t easy, neither is business process mapping, management, and automation. So, this can be a real-world method of a real-world situation.

You can read more about the Catalytic automation platform, and the differences between it and old-school RPA the following.

NINTEX

With ten global offices, Nintex is really a success story with a substantial presence in the Americas and Europe. Its method of automating business processes strongly emphasizes the underlying business process discovery phase of any automation project. It comes with different process discovery and mapping tools, with the same interface then used to build the automations that may drive efficiency in the medium- to long-term.

Nintex Promapp aggregates in to one place representations of processes and provides users an individual point of control and access to the procedure automation systems. This allows different business functions to make use of the platform in different ways, yet by having an underpinning unifying methodology that’s been proven repeatedly to drive huge efficiencies right across the enterprise.

The cross-platform nature of the answer was highlighted by among the vertical-specific user case studies that the business has published. Jackie Reid of Thrift Car Rental, for example, said: “Nintex Promapp makes it a whole lot easier to not only continuously improve, but to facilitate the smooth transition from one operating system to another.”

And like all good systems of this ilk, there’s a large amount of emphasis positioned on attenuation — tweaking the outcomes — therefore the business can adapt its now leaner systems to new eventualities going forward.

You can read more about Nintex here.