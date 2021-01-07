The parade of Three Kings Day in Brooklyn didn’t stop its annual tradition because of the pandemic, gifting kids with holiday cheer and toys outside NYC Health and Woodhull/hospitals.

What Is The Three Kings Day?

Three Kings Day originally is the religious observance which is celebrated widely in the Graham avenue of Brooklyn especially along with a parade that offers exotic animals like camels, live music, and extravagant outfits. However, like most of the public events, this event also got canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jessica Arocho, Director, Community Affairs, Woodhull Hospital to capture the holiday’s spirit transformed the over 2-decade parade into a much smaller function that can encapsulate the spirit. On the Three Kings Day, many tables have been assembled where many families can stop for receiving food items in a disciplined and orderly fashion and kids will receive toys that are appropriate to their ages. Kids in strollers cheered on gleefully as they watched all the goodies, art sets, and dolls. Arocho stated that something which was supposed to be a small affair actually made everyone’s day and was very beautiful to watch.

The purpose of the holiday, The Three Kings Day that is all about gift-giving lived up to its spirits. The community came together and gave one prime example of how a community should look like. Hundreds of families, looking excited, waited in a huge line for accepting the gift donated by NYPD, FDNY, and Woodhull Hospital. Officers joined in the celebration too ensuring that the measures of social distancing and mask-wearing were maintained. Patrick Lynch, President, Police Benevolent Organisation also took part in the parade. For the leader of the NYPD, the event was all about their strenuous effort of keeping people safe while providing an event for all the people to enjoy.