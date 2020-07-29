Three injured after ambulance flips on side in Armenia – Panorama

Three staff members of the Armenian ambulance service, a medical professional, a nurse and a chauffeur, have actually been injured after an ambulance lorry bring them turned on its side in Yerevan on Wednesday.

The injured have actually been required to Heratsi Hospital Complex, Yerevan State Medical University Chief of Staff Shushan Danielyan stated, including they are going through medical exams at the minute.

The motorist, who has actually suffered numerous fractures in the best upper limb, is in moderate condition, she stated.

The physician is in acceptable condition, while the nurse’s condition is steady and moderate.