Three infrastructure development programs have been implemented in Koghb

The largest settlement of Tavush region, border Koghb, has new illuminated streets. In 2019, three infrastructure development programs have been implemented in the village, located only 4.5 km from the state border. Viva-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) initially solved the heating problem in Koghb Kindergarten, and from 2020 to date, have implemented two projects to introduce an energy-saving lighting system.





Despite the challenges of recent years, the partners of the years have been consistent in carrying out the planned work. During 2020, 1850 meters of road was illuminated in Koghb, 50 LED floodlights were installed. And next year, the number of LEDs increased by 37, illuminating a distance of 1,500 meters. Thus, as a result of two projects, at the end of 2021, with the efforts of Viva-MTS և FPWC, 87 LED floodlights were installed in the village, illuminating a 3400-meter-long road.





Koghb residents have been enjoying the results of the two-year program for three months now. Illuminated streets are considered important not only in terms of the need for infrastructure development, but also in terms of the safety of people living on the border.

Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, Noyemberyan community head Arsen Aghababyan, program coordinator Martin Maralchyan and residents took part in the official launch of the next energy saving system.





“Our real home starts outside the walls of our own home. If we want to live in a prosperous environment, we must show the same care and diligence for the great home of all of us, for the country. Let it be through small programs, but consciously, consistently, striving for results. The strongest beneficiary of this program is the young generation. Walking on a lighted street, growing up in an improved environment should not be a dream, but a reality. I want to believe that such programs can instill in young people a system of diligence, caring for the country, valuing and preserving what they have, ”said Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

The operation of an energy-efficient, modern system is efficient in terms of saving the environment և community. The project is also one of the important steps in creating an eco-village network. This allows these villages to be involved in a process based on four components of sustainable development: environmental, economic, cultural and social. As a result of the program, the budget expenses of the community are significantly reduced, there are savings, which are directed to the solution of other problems.



