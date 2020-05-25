Three flights to Yerevan scheduled for May 27 – Panorama

Belavia air firm will function a spherical journey constitution flight from Minsk to Yerevan on May 27. The airplane is scheduled to arrive in Yerevan at 02:45 and depart to Minsk at 03:35, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia reported.
According to the supply, on the identical day, Cham Wings air service will conduct Damascus-Yerevan flight which is anticipated to arrive at Zvartnots airport at 00:05. Apart from the talked about flights, Ural air firm will conduct St.Petersburg-Yerevan flight on May 27.
As the Committee detailed, on the instruction of the Commandant, all passengers might be accompanied by to locations of self-isolation upon arrival by the representatives of the the State Tourism Committee.
The Committee urges the relations of the passengers to chorus from visiting the airport.
