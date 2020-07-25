Three dead as plane crashes into apartment building and bursts into flames in German city of Wesel 

A little airplane believed to be a microlight crashed into a domestic building in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia, eliminating three individuals and hurting a kid, authorities stated on Saturday.

The roofing system of the apartment building in the town of Wesel ignited after the microlight plane crashed into it, an authorities spokesperson stated.

Witnesses informed regional media that the airplane had actually hit a hot-air balloon soon prior to the crash.

Firefighters and authorities are at the scene and the location has actually been cordoned off.

The individuals who passed away have actually not yet been recognized and the blaze was put out soon after the crash.

The airplane was capable of bring 2 individuals, however authorities stated it was not yet clear the number of individuals were on board

