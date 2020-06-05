Three Chinese nationals sentenced to prison for taking pictures of a government installation in Key West

Chinese nationwide Liao Lyuyou, 27, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading responsible to illegally getting into the restricted space inside Naval Air Station Key West in December and taking pictures and video, in accordance to the US Attorney’s workplace of the Southern District of Florida.

In a separate case, Jielun Zhang, 25, and Yuhao Wang, 24, had been sentenced to 12 months and 9 months in prison, respectively. Both males pleaded responsible to illegally getting into a restricted space inside the identical naval base as Liao. They had been additionally taking pictures, in accordance to the US Attorney’s workplace of the Southern District of Florida.

Liao was arrested on December 26 for getting into the restricted space and taking images of an annex and different government buildings close to delicate navy amenities. He was verbally warned not to however did it anyway, in accordance to court docket paperwork.

Liao had circumvented a safety fence with “numerous warnings posted” on it, the paperwork mentioned, and continued to stroll in the restricted space and take images after “witnesses verbally warned him.” He later advised officers that he reads and understands English higher than he can communicate it.