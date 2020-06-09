Three children accused of causing $50,000 in damages to Oklahoma school

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say three children were arrested this weekend once they allegedly vandalized a local school building.

Authorities with the Altus Police Department say the juveniles are accused of breaking to the Altus Intermediate School.

Once in the school, investigators say the vandals caused at least $50,000 in damages.

Officials say surveillance cameras inside the school captured the juveniles damaging computers, dumping paint on floors and walls, using fire extinguishers in multiple rooms, and damaging windows and doors.

Authorities say the juveniles, who’re 6-years-old, 8-years-old, and 12-years-old, were released to their parents.