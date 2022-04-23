Three Armenians are in the semifinals of the America's Cup | Morning:

Three Armenian grandmasters entered the semifinals of the America’s Chess Cup in St. Louis. In the penultimate round of the honorary prize, Levon Aronian will face Lenier Dominguez in the men’s tournament, Samuel Sevian will face Fabiano Caruana, and Tatev Abrahamyan will face Alice Lee in the women’s wrestling. Ashot HAKOBYAN

