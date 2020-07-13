Three Armenia soldiers wounded in border clashes with Azerbaijan – Defense Ministry spokesperson – Armenian News

Three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia continual gunshot injuries in the exchange of fire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border on Sunday, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson stated today, dismissing any issues over life- threatening conditions.

“Just light fragment wounds; their life is out of danger,” Shushan Stepanyan informedTert am.

The Ministry of Defense reported a border seepage effort by the Azerbajani militaries on Sunday afternoon. According to a main declaration, Azerbaijani servicemen attempted to cross into the north- eastern area of Tavush in a minivan at 12: 30 regional time. After a caution by the Armenian side, they went back to the beginning positions, leaving the lorry on Armenia’s area.

The enemy duplicated the border disobedience effort at 1: 45 am regional time, opening fire in the exact same instructions, however was consequently reduced and pressed back, suffering losses. Armenia reported no casualties.

Azerbaijani continued shelling Armenian defense positions likewise on Monday.

“Azerbaijan repeatedly escalates the situation on the border. The shellings and fighting drone strikes have abated now. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia are in full control of the situation. Armenia has suffered no losses,” Stepanyan stated previously.

Azerbaijan has actually formally reported 4 deaths in the wake of the attacks.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian bulk of the then self-governing area stated its objective to break away fromAzerbaijan In a referendum hung on December 10, 1991 (days prior to the collapse of the USSR), the population voted extremely in favor of self-reliance (9989%). The relocation was followed by Azerbaijan’s big- scale military operations versus Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 surrounding areas. The armed violence left around 25,000-30,000 individuals dead; thousands were internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which entered into result in May 1994, officially put an end to the armed attacks in the dispute zone, however erratic battling in the location breaks out time and once again. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, an objective co- chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has actually been leading the efforts towards a serene service to the dispute..

The hostilities intensified to an extraordinary degree in April 2016 in what was later on called a Four-DayWar In the early hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s militaries introduced heavy offensives along the Line of Contact, provoking big- scale fights with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh The enemy likewise shelled civilian settlements, especially the southern and north- eastern areas of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April in between the chiefs of the militaries of Azerbaijan and Armenia inMoscow The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities likewise invited the spoken contract.