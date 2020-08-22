Threats to target US interests after Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Washington  – Middle East Monitor

Armed groups require the instant withdrawal of the US forces, executing Iraqi Parliament’s choice.

Armed Iraqi factions threatened to target US interests in the nation soon after Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Washington, accompanied by a top-level delegation, and conference with Donald Trump.

Late Thursday, a declaration provided by armed groups calling themselves the “Resistance Factions” criticised the program of Al-Kadhimi’s conferences which did not consist of the instant execution of the choice to eliminate US soldiers from the nation.

The declaration stated that: “Al-Kadhimi must make the implementation of the decision of the Iraqi people his top priority, taking into consideration that millions of Iraqis have taken to the street to say that US occupation (…) must end, prompting the government and parliament to implement the people’s decision and remove the occupation forces.”

