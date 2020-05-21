Threats of war or military posturing ‘traditional components of Azerbaijan’s non-costructive stance’ – MFA – Armenian News

The spokesperson of Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has responded to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s current assertion concerning the upcoming inauguration of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) president-elect within the metropolis of Shushi.

Anna Naghdalyan’s assertion, launched by the MFA press service, is supplied beneath:

“It’s value mentioning that the threats of war or military posturing communicated both via statements or giant-scale military workout routines in violations of worldwide commitments, symbolize conventional components of Azerbaijan’s harmful stance, which has no impression both on the positions of the Armenian sides within the Nagorno-Karabakh challenge or on the continuing democratic processes in Artsakh. Nevertheless, they positively undermine the institution of an surroundings conducive to peace, which is important for the consideration of substantive points. Armenia is dedicated to an completely peaceable settlement of the battle throughout the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

“Once again congratulating the people of Artsakh on the formation of authorities as result of democratic processes, we would like to reiterate that the Republic of Armenia will continue to closely cooperate with the new authorities, which represent the people of Artsakh in the peace process, and in this context we will consistently protect the exercise of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination without any limitations.”