It already seems to have become a “good” tradition when Aliyev, on the one hand, talks about the need to sign a peace agreement and, on the other hand, threatens Armenia. Recently, he made an extensive speech, and based on the qualifications of a tough speech in the direction of Armenia, it can be concluded that Azerbaijan is preparing for a new war against Armenia.

Azerbaijan will officially refuse to recognize Armenia’s territorial integrity if Yerevan does not sign a peace treaty with Baku, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, addressing the “5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis” in Shushi. “Regular revanchist forces in Armenia should know that this (the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agreement) is their only way out and even their last chance. If they refuse, we will also refuse to recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia and will officially announce about it. “Taking into account the results of the second Karabakh war, the Armenian side must be well aware of what such a step will lead to,” Aliyev said.

In the same speech, Aliyev said that they allegedly wanted peace, while in 2019. The negotiations were stopped and they resolved the issue by military means. “I really wanted to resolve the issue peacefully, not militarily. I considered it possible to resolve the issue peacefully, as the norms and principles of international law protected our country. Leading international organizations, supporting Azerbaijan’s just position, adopted resolutions based on law and justice. “Armenia’s occupation policy was no longer a secret for anyone on the international stage,” Aliyev said. He added that he thought that the Armenian leadership would eventually understand that Yerevan had no resources to compete with Baku, neither political, nor economic, nor human. Moreover, the balance of power was in favor of Azerbaijan. “I thought that Armenia would finally understand that it is impossible to keep a large territory of another country occupied in the 21st century. But, unfortunately, the Armenian leadership, as well as the international community and organizations had a different opinion. But the negotiations, which lasted for about 30 years, spoke about the fact that they were aimed at perpetuating the occupation, hiding the occupation policy of Armenia, at the same time pursuing the goal of forcing us to come to terms with the tragic situation. “But we could never come to terms with that.”

As we can see from Aliyev’s assessments, he puts Armenia and the international community aside, which proves that the previous Armenian authorities nevertheless managed to work within the OSCE MG in such a way that the positions of the international community and official Yerevan are the same. We can not say about the activities of the current Armenian authorities after 2018. Aliyev even now states that Azerbaijan was once left alone and Baku had no choice but to start a war.

And what do we have now? Even after the 44-day war, when it is an obvious fact that the war was started by Azerbaijan and a war was waged in Artsakh with the active participation of Turkey against the Turkish-Azerbaijani army operating in accordance with NATO standards, today the Armenian side has no the international support it has had in the past. And this is in the case that territorial claims are already being presented to Armenia from Baku, and since May of last year, Azerbaijani units have invaded Armenia.

In his speech at the same event in Shushi, Aliyev did not forget about the OSCE MG and in this case also sent a message to the Armenian authorities. “As for the mediators, I must say that, unfortunately, high-ranking Armenian officials are still talking about the Minsk Group. I consider it empty and insignificant. The Minsk Group was actually paralyzed in 2019. If we look at the history of the group’s proposals now, we can see once again that it was not created to solve this problem. “It was created to perpetuate the occupation of Azerbaijani territories,” Aliyev said. “I am often asked what will happen to the OSCE Minsk Group. I said that the OSCE MG in 2021 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its creation, and then will retire. “But even after the Russian-Ukrainian war, they do not have the opportunity to celebrate the anniversary,” Aliyev once again mocked the OSCE Minsk Group.

As for another torrent of threats from Aliyev, he warned that if Armenia does not recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, it may understand “what the consequences will be.” “We are going to negotiate a peace agreement with Armenia only on the basis of the 5 basic principles we have proposed. The two countries’ foreign ministries are currently forming working groups. I think that concrete talks should be held in the near future, and there is no need to delay these talks for so long, as the peace agreement will be signed only on the basis of 5 basic principles. “The text of the agreement will be prepared and signed soon,” Aliyev said. According to him, this will establish ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including diplomatic ones. Aliyev also stressed that Armenia should officially recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and renounce its territorial claims. “Armenia must officially recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the fact that it has no territorial ambitions towards Azerbaijan and will not have any in the future. I think this is an important aspect in the post-war period.… With our proposal, we once again show our good intentions and foresight. And the revanchist forces, which sometimes rise up in Armenia, should know that this is the only way out for Armenia, it can be said, the only opportunity. “If they reject it, we will not recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia, we will officially announce it,” Aliyev said. At the same time, he added that taking into account the results of the second Karabakh war, the Armenian side can understand what it could lead to.

As we can see, Aliyev has a unique approach to “achieving peace.” He first stated that this “peace” must be established exclusively within the framework of the 5 points proposed by Azerbaijan, and if it is not confirmed, then, in fact, there will be a new war against Armenia. It is impossible to interpret the words of the President of Azerbaijan in any other way. In other words, any situation that is not in favor of official Baku, Aliyev will present a basis for launching a new attack on Armenia under the pretext of “fighting against the revanchists.”

This is the leader of the country with which our authorities and the international community hope that Armenia can establish peace.

By the way, it is known that official Baku has decided on the composition of the delegation dealing with the preparation of a peace treaty with Armenia, Aliyev said this recently in a telephone conversation with EU Council President Charles Michel. During this telephone conversation, Aliyev also stressed that the talks should be based on the five principles proposed by Azerbaijan.

A few days after Aliyev’s threats, on April 25, a telephone conversation took place between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. According to a press release issued by the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached at the level of the leaders of the two countries. “The parties have agreed on the structure of the demarcation and border security commission.

An agreement was reached to hold a meeting on the delimitation and border security commission in the near future. The parties also discussed issues related to the solution of humanitarian issues, as well as the preparation of peace talks. “

On the same day, Aliyev received in Baku Igor Khovayev, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. questions: According to Azerbaijani media, Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan has appointed a representative to the Joint Commission on Demarcation and Demarcation, as well as the preparation of a peace treaty. He added that Azerbaijan is ready for talks.

Emma GABRIELYAN

“Aravot” daily, 27.04.2022: