Threatens To ‘Shut Down’ Store If They Cooperate With The Cops

A chilling video is going viral this week-end showing a Black Lives Matter mob storming a Target store in Washington D.C. on Saturday, saying when the business doesn’t stop cooperating with the authorities, they would “shut down” the entire store.

Journalist Drew Hernandez tweeted out the footage, which shows a man with a bullhorn leading a mob of protesters in a chant while they stood in the front of the Target store.

“All black people, living around this neighborhood, living around in this neighborhood, because you prioritize money over people, so until you stop calling the police, we continue to shut your business down,” the crowd might be heard chanting.

BLM to @Target “we will shut your buisness down” pic.twitter.com/jwP9jW5EjF — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

“Black Lives Matter literally threatened @Target today in DC. Apparently if that @Target in DC ever calls the cops on a black person ever again BLM will shut them down,” Hernandez himself later explained. “Radicals.”

Black Lives Matter literally threatened @Target today in DC Apparently if that @Target in DC ever calls the cops on a black person ever again BLM will shut them down Sounds a lot like what Hawk Newsome said on Fox another night about “burning down the system” Radicals — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

Hernandez went on to compare the rhetoric of the members of this mob to that of Hawk Newsome, who co-founded the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter. During an appearance on Fox News the other day, Newsome threatened that Black Lives Matter “will burn down this system” if the country “doesn’t give us what we want.”

“I said, if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,” Newsome said. “All right? And I could be speaking … figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.”

“Let’s observe the history of the 1960s, when black people were rioting, we had the highest growth in wealth, in property ownership,” he added. “Think about the last few weeks since we started protesting. There have been eight cops fired across the country.”

Racial tensions have now been rising in the United States since the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month. Black Lives Matter and other radical leftwing groups have since been using his death to spread chaos through the nation at a truly alarming rate, without sign of slowing down any time in the future.

