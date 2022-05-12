Within the framework of the criminal case initiated under Article 316, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, other investigative and judicial actions are being carried out in the Serious Crimes Investigation Division of the RA Investigation Committee in Yerevan to find out the circumstances of violence against police officers by one of the political opposition rallies.

According to preliminary data, in 2022 During the May 11 rally organized by the political opposition, the participants of the rally were restricted four times for various crimes, including robbery in aggravating circumstances, as well as illegal carrying of firearms and hooliganism using it. One of the participants of the rally, disobeying the lawful demands of the police officers on duty in the mentioned place, used violence against them in the performance of their official duties, in addition to threatening to use violence, he tried to hit the police on the head.

During the preliminary investigation, a decision was made to involve the mentioned participant of the political opposition rally as an accused under Article 316, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code. on arrest in the prescribed manner.

The investigation is underway.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE