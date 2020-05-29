Threat swerves 2000 Guineas | Racing News

Connections of Threat have opted to overlook the Qipco 2000 Guineas and head straight to Royal Ascot for the St James’s Palace Stakes.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt, who runs within the colors of Cheveley Park Stud, was one of many standout performers within the juvenile division final season and had been outstanding within the ante-post market on the Newmarket Classic.

But Hannon informed the PA information company: “He’s unlikely to run within the Guineas, Mr and Mrs Thompson love having runners at Royal Ascot they usually simply determined the monitor there would swimsuit him a bit extra and the additional little bit of time would swimsuit him.

“There’s nothing fallacious with him, it is only a choice with all of us that is he most likely higher off on a flat monitor and it provides him an additional little bit of time. I’m very proud of the horse and he could not look any higher, however he is most likely going to have a busy 12 months they usually do not actually need to go in fast succession to 2 very onerous races.

“I love the horse, I make no secret of the fact I think he’s very good. He’s grown up mentally and physically he looks great. The horse has been very good to me, so we’ll be kind to him.”

A son of Footstepsinthesand, Threat has not raced past seven furlongs, when profitable the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, however Hannon is assured he’ll get a mile.

He stated: “He’s relaxed and round a bend would possibly nicely swimsuit him. If you’ve got bought a really quick horse, quickening off a bend goes to be extra to their liking. It’s a stunning flat monitor, I feel it is going to be extra to his liking.

“He proved himself as a stallion (prospect) last year with the Gimcrack and the Champagne and we’d just like to put the finishing touch on that with hopefully a Group One during the year and I think that is the best option for him.”

Despite the absence of Threat, Hannon will nonetheless be represented on Classic weekend at Newmarket, with runaway York gross sales race winner Mums Tipple set for the 2000 Guineas and Dark Lady and Cloak Of Stars on target for the 1000 Guineas.

He stated: “We’ve bought Mums Tipple for the race, whereas Cloak Of Spirits and Cheveley Park’s Dark Lady go for the 1000.

“Dark Lady is hard and is amazingly much like Sky Lantern. Mums Tipple has finished nice, we took him to Kempton and he labored fabulous, we have been very happy. He’s very evenly raced and his run within the gross sales race was fabulous. He’s owned by some very eager racing folks, so it might be pretty to see him run nicely.

“He’s settling very nicely and he is very relaxed. If he does not get it (mile) then we are able to ship him to Ascot, both for the Jersey or the Commonwealth Cup. It’s price a go and I feel he provides himself each probability of getting the mile.