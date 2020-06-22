Thousands sign petition to rename Columbus, Ohio to ‘Flavortown’ after native son Guy Fieri

As the widespread conversation around police brutality and racial inequality continues in to another week, statues of Columbus are increasingly being brought down across the nation to bring awareness to the cruelty he brought upon Indigenous people.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced earlier this week that the statue outside City Hall will be removed and placed in storage.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” Ginther said in a statement, according to CNN affiliate WTTE.

But for Tyler Woodbridge, who spent over seven years of his life in Columbus, the statue’s removal wasn’t enough.

“Even though it’s my favorite city, I was always a bit ashamed of the name,” Woodbridge told CNN. So the 32-year-old started a petition to rename the city to Flavortown honoring Fieri, the celebrity restaurateur who was born in Columbus. Fieri’s utilization of the expression on his various shows on The Food Network has become his signature catchphrase. Woodbridge described Fieri as a very “charitable man,” pointing to the fact that the famous restaurateur has helped raise significantly more than $20 million for restaurant workers throughout the pandemic and that he is officiated significantly more than 100 LGBTQ weddings. “That kind of optimism and charitable work embodies more of what Columbus, Ohio, is about rather than the tarnished legacy of Christopher Columbus,” Woodbridge said. But the fact Flavortown originated from Fieri is really a bonus rather than the main reason why he is pushing for the name, Woodbridge said. Describing the town as a “melting pot” of different cultures and nationalities, Woodbridge said the name would honor the city’s “proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and one of the nation’s largest test markets for the food industry,” according to the petition. As of Sunday afternoon, significantly more than 17,400 have signed the petition and it grabbed the attention of Budweiser, which offered to give out free Bud Light Seltzer to all the city’s residents if the name is officially changed to Flavortown. Woodbridge, who currently lives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, said he’s considering driving right back up to his hometown soon to deliver the printed petition to city officials. Others have proposed changing the city’s name after an Indigenous figure, which Woodbridge says that he supports. All he wants is for the city to no longer be named after Columbus. “We as a culture in America are waking up to how bad of a person he was,” Woodbridge said. “Now is the time for progressiveness. It’s a time for change.”





