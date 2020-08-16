Thousands protest against Thai government as pressure rises By Reuters

6/6 ©Reuters Thai royalists show to support royal household in Bangkok



By Panu Wongcha- um and Matthew Tostevin

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thousands of Thai protesters shouting “down with dictatorship” and “the country belongs to the people” signed up with an anti-government presentation in Bangkok on Sunday that was among the greatest given that a 2014 coup.

Students have actually arranged demonstrations nearly daily for the previous month, however the most recent drew broader assistance for the needs for the departure of previous junta leader Prime Minister Prayuth Chan- ocha’s government, a brand-new constitution and an end to harrasing opposition activists.

Some trainees have actually likewise required reform of the monarchy – when a taboo topic.

“We want a new election and a new parliament from the people,” trainee activist Patsalawalee Tanakitwiboonpon, 24, informed the cheering crowd atBangkok’s Democracy Monument “Lastly, our dream is to have a monarchy which is truly under the constitution.”

Prayuth won elections in 2015 that the opposition states were held under guidelines to make sure that he kept power. The most singing opposition celebration was consequently prohibited.

Anger has actually even more been sustained by allegations of corruption, the arrest of some trainee leaders over earlier demonstrations …