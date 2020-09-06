Thousands protest against pro-Serb rallies in Montenegro By Reuters

5/5 © Reuters. General view of main square during rally in Podgorica



PODGORICA (Reuters) – Thousands gathered in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica on Sunday evening waving national flags to protest against the use of Serbian national symbols by opposition parties that won elections last week.

Participants chanted: “This is not Serbia” and “We do not give away Montenegro.”

The pro-Western Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) led by President Milo Djukanovic, which steered Montenegro through the violent collapse of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, lost the parliamentary election last week.

It will not be able to form a government for the first time since 1990, when a multi-party system was introduced.

Opposition parties, including the pro-Serb Democratic Front, organised rallies celebrating their victory by waving Serbian flags, and raising three fingers in a gesture known as the Serbian salute.

Montenegro remains deeply divided over its ties with Serbia — with some advocating closer ties with Belgrade and others opposing any pro-Serb alliance.

On Sunday people started gathering in Podgorica in the afternoon waving national flags.

“We came alone from Cetinje to give our support to Montenegro, as always. We do not give…