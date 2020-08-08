Thousands protest against Netanyahu over COVID-19, corruption allegations By Reuters

©Reuters Israeli PM Netanyahu and Alternate PM and Defence Minister Gantz concern declaration in Tel Aviv
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Thousands of Israelis rallied outdoors Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem on Saturday as anger installed against him over declared corruption and a recession sustained by the coronavirus.
“Your time is up” checked out the huge letters forecasted onto a structure at the protest website as demonstrators waved Israeli flags and gotten in touch with Netanyahu to resign.
