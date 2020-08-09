Thousands protest against Netanyahu over COVID-19 and alleged corruption – Middle East Monitor

Thousands of Israelis rallied outdoors Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house in Jerusalem on Saturday as anger installed over corruption claims and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reports.

“Your time is up”, check out the huge letters forecasted on to a structure at the protest website, as demonstrators waved Israeli flags and contacted Netanyahu to resign over what they state is his failure to secure tasks and services impacted by the pandemic.

The protest motion has actually magnified in current weeks, with critics implicating Netanyahu of being sidetracked by a corruption case against him. He rejects misdeed.

Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a 5th term in May after a carefully battled election, has actually implicated the protesters of stomping democracy and the Israeli media of motivating dissent.

Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud celebration on Saturday called the demonstrations “left-wing riots” and implicated Israel’s popular Channel 12 news of “doing everything it can to encourage the far-left demonstrations” of the premier’s challengers.

“Netanyahu is fighting to get Israel’s economy back to normal and to trasnfer funds and grants to Israeli citizens,” Likud stated in a declaration published to Netanyahu’s Twitter page.

