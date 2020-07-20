Thousands of workers to walk off the job in Strike for Black Lives

The Movement for Black Lives is organizing the protest, alongside the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the Fight for $15 and a Union, the Poor People’s Campaign, and other labor advocacy organizations.

“Black people are dying, Black communities are in danger, and workers of all races have had enough,” said Mary Kay Henry, president of the SEIU — which represents almost 2 million service workers — in a statement. “With the Strike for Black Lives, we are uniting the interconnected fights for racial and economic justice.”

Alongside striking workers, organizers expect thousands more to walk away from their jobs for eight minutes and 46 seconds -— the amount of time listed in the initial criminal complaint that a Minneapolis police officer suffocated George Floyd in May.