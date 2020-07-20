Thousands of workers to walk off the job in Strike for Black Lives

The Movement for Black Lives is organizing the protest, alongside the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the Fight for $15 and a Union, the Poor People’s Campaign, and other labor advocacy organizations.
“Black people are dying, Black communities are in danger, and workers of all races have had enough,” said Mary Kay Henry, president of the SEIU — which represents almost 2 million service workers — in a statement. “With the Strike for Black Lives, we are uniting the interconnected fights for racial and economic justice.”
Government leaders are also joining the walkout, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said he would join a rally in front of the Trump International Hotel.
One McDonald’s worker in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, says he was forced to quarantine without paid sick leave for two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.
“When I told McDonald’s that someone I had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19 and I had also tested positive, the manager told me ‘get out of my store and don’t come back,'” Deatric Edie said. “It’s very frustrating being treated like nothing, because I work hard.”
“We are confident the vast majority of employees are covered with sick pay if they are impacted by COVID-19,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Business. “To further show appreciation, franchisees have awarded bonuses and raises to employees and provided additional health and financial resources.”